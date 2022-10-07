Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Intuitive Surgical worth $196,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 142.0% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.94 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.