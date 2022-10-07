Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $337.96 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,211,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

