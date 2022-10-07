Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $86.43 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $86,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

