Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,649 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Booking worth $97,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.57 on Friday, hitting $1,685.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,900.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2,012.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

