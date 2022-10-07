Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 181,003 shares.The stock last traded at $34.79 and had previously closed at $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Model N Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 20.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 92.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 163,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 78,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

