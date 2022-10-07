Monopolon Price Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days (MGM)

Monopolon (MGM) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Monopolon has a total market cap of $76.15 and $13,410.00 worth of Monopolon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monopolon has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monopolon token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Monopolon Token Profile

Monopolon launched on April 30th, 2022. Monopolon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000 tokens. Monopolon’s official message board is monopolon.medium.com. Monopolon’s official Twitter account is @monopolondefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monopolon is https://reddit.com/r/monopolon. Monopolon’s official website is www.monopolon.io.

Buying and Selling Monopolon

According to CryptoCompare, “Monopolon (MGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monopolon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monopolon is 0.00006376 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $233.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.monopolon.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monopolon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monopolon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monopolon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

