Monster (MST) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Monster (MST) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Monster has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monster has a total market cap of $56,431.45 and $17,512.00 worth of Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monster token can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

Monster Profile

Monster was first traded on September 13th, 2021. Monster’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Monster’s official website is metaland.game. Monster’s official Twitter account is @crypto_shuraba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monster (MST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Monster has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monster is 0.05859872 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaland.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

