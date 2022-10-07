Monsterra (MAG) (MAG) Price Hits $0.0034

Monsterra (MAG) (MAG) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Monsterra (MAG) has a market cap of $27,068.47 and approximately $14,332.00 worth of Monsterra (MAG) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monsterra (MAG) token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monsterra (MAG) has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monsterra (MAG) Profile

Monsterra (MAG) (MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2022. Monsterra (MAG)’s official Twitter account is @monsterra_p2e. Monsterra (MAG)’s official message board is medium.com/@monsterra.io. The official website for Monsterra (MAG) is monsterra.io.

Buying and Selling Monsterra (MAG)

According to CryptoCompare, “Monsterra (MAG) (MAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monsterra (MAG) has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Monsterra (MAG) is 0.00279672 USD and is down -36.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,270.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monsterra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monsterra (MAG) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monsterra (MAG) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monsterra (MAG) using one of the exchanges listed above.

