MoonEdge (MOONED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,225.00

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One MoonEdge token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $424,988.40 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MoonEdge Profile

MoonEdge was first traded on July 27th, 2021. The official message board for MoonEdge is moonedge.medium.com. MoonEdge’s official website is moonedge.finance. MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @moon3dge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonEdge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonEdge (MOONED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. MoonEdge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MoonEdge is 0.00366415 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonedge.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

