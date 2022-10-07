Morgan Stanley Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $54.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $849,048 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

