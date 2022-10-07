Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares changing hands.
Mporium Group Stock Down 82.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.
Mporium Group Company Profile
Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.
