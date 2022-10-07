MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $17.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.43. 20,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,050. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.83.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

