MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.77

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 6003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

