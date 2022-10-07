Mute (MUTE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Mute (MUTE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Mute token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mute has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Mute has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mute

Mute’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mute is medium.com/@nixplatform. The official website for Mute is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mute Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mute (MUTE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mute has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mute is 0.23575361 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,638.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mute.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

