MXM Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,362.00 (MXM)

MXM Token (MXM) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. MXM Token has a market capitalization of $52,741.82 and $13,362.00 worth of MXM Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXM Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MXM Token has traded down 75.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,998.45 or 1.00008356 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

MXM Token Token Profile

MXM Token (CRYPTO:MXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2022. MXM Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MXM Token is www.mxmtoken.com. MXM Token’s official Twitter account is @mxmtoken.

Buying and Selling MXM Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MXM Token (MXM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MXM Token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MXM Token is 0.0000056 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxmtoken.com/.”

