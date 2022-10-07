Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Trading Up 1.1%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 3,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

(Get Rating)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

