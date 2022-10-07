Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $125.68. 4,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 166,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

