NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NH stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
