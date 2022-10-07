NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.