Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 3,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,174,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $623.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 16.19.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

