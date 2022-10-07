NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 49,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,413,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,292. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

