NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

