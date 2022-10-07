NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,300. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

