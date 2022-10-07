NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 67 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.51. 118,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.62 and its 200 day moving average is $323.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $287.04 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

