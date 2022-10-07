NBT Bank N A NY Sells 271 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

