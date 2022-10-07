NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001,455 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

