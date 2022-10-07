Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 3.3%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.49. 117,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,972,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,252.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

