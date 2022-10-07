Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Acquires $27,760.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neogen Trading Down 3.4 %

NEOG opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $41,514,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

