Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Neometals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDRUY remained flat at 7.71 during trading on Friday. 86 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

