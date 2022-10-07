New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Down 3.2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

New Hope Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

See Also

