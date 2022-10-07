Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Newmark Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $923,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

