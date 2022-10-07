Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.
Newmark Group Stock Performance
Newmark Group stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
