NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,623 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.72. 28,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.