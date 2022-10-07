NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,908 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,327,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 333,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.84. 141,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $187.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

