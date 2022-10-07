NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 57,810 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 161,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.