NewSquare Capital LLC Has $16.61 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,641. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $60.18.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

