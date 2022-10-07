NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10,355.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. 130,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,298. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.