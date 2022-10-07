NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.