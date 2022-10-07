NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Comerica worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

