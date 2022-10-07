NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,244 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 507,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,423,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,632,000 after purchasing an additional 715,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 221,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597,205. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

