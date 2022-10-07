NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,959 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.79% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 310,843 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 420,918 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,999,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTXN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,592. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

