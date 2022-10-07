NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,097 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $77.61. 149,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.