Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.31% of LivaNova worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

