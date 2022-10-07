Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

