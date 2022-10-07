Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,876,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.