Nicholas Company Inc. Has $115.45 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.