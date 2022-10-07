Nicholas Company Inc. Has $37.75 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $37,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,478 shares of company stock worth $66,159,334. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

