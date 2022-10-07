Nicholas Company Inc. Has $62.71 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

NYSE MA opened at $299.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

