Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.8 %

RMD opened at $229.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.39 and a 200-day moving average of $221.95. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.