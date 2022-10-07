Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

