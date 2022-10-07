Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 133,120 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,120 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $191.90 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

