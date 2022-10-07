NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $115.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NYSE NKE opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 396.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 24.5% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

